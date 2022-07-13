tea

Ekaterra chooses PHD as its cup of tea
Jul 13, 2022
Arvind Hickman

Ekaterra chooses PHD as its cup of tea

The Omnicom Media Group agency won a global media review called due to a change in ownership.

Civilization bags Master Kong bottled-tea brands
Mar 11, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Civilization bags Master Kong bottled-tea brands

SHANGHAI - Master Kong (KSF) shifts brand management and lead agency duties for five of its bottled-tea brands from [email protected] China to Civilization.

RTD tea: Healthier drinks get a low-sugar rush
Jan 15, 2014
Racheal Lee

RTD tea: Healthier drinks get a low-sugar rush

SECTOR STUDY: Consumer demand is nudging makers away from the sugary and fizzy, towards the healthy and natural, often using local ingredients and flavours.

INTERVIEW: Starbucks stirs its coffee right in a nation of Chinese tea-drinkers
Oct 30, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

INTERVIEW: Starbucks stirs its coffee right in a nation of Chinese tea-drinkers

SHANGHAI - An exclusive interview with Marie Han Silloway, chief of marketing at Starbucks China, revealed how the successful coffee brand has walked the line between maintaining its international image while tailoring products to local nuances.

FrieslandCampina adds UGC as ingredient in Black & White evaporated milk campaign
May 11, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

FrieslandCampina adds UGC as ingredient in Black & White evaporated milk campaign

HONG KONG - Carat has launched a digital campaign focused around user-generated content (UGC) for Black and White evaporated milk to meet the challenge set by its client FrieslandCampina of encouraging more consumption of the B2B milk product.

CASE STUDY: Big hits for Oishi Green Tea Boobs viral
Nov 19, 2010
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Big hits for Oishi Green Tea Boobs viral

Thailand's Oishi tea has released a hilarious viral video with close-up boobie shots to generate traffic and brand recognition online.

