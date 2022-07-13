tea
Ekaterra chooses PHD as its cup of tea
The Omnicom Media Group agency won a global media review called due to a change in ownership.
Civilization bags Master Kong bottled-tea brands
SHANGHAI - Master Kong (KSF) shifts brand management and lead agency duties for five of its bottled-tea brands from [email protected] China to Civilization.
RTD tea: Healthier drinks get a low-sugar rush
SECTOR STUDY: Consumer demand is nudging makers away from the sugary and fizzy, towards the healthy and natural, often using local ingredients and flavours.
INTERVIEW: Starbucks stirs its coffee right in a nation of Chinese tea-drinkers
SHANGHAI - An exclusive interview with Marie Han Silloway, chief of marketing at Starbucks China, revealed how the successful coffee brand has walked the line between maintaining its international image while tailoring products to local nuances.
FrieslandCampina adds UGC as ingredient in Black & White evaporated milk campaign
HONG KONG - Carat has launched a digital campaign focused around user-generated content (UGC) for Black and White evaporated milk to meet the challenge set by its client FrieslandCampina of encouraging more consumption of the B2B milk product.
CASE STUDY: Big hits for Oishi Green Tea Boobs viral
Thailand's Oishi tea has released a hilarious viral video with close-up boobie shots to generate traffic and brand recognition online.
