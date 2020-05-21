susan credle

FCB's global CEO and CCO on how pandemic is reshaping agency (for the better)
May 21, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Carter Murray and Susan Credle get candid about what they're learning when it comes to leadership as well as creative and operational processes amid crisis.

See it Be it finalists on female leaders they look up to
Sep 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

Finalists of Spikes Asia's women acceleration programme open up about the leaders who truly inspire them.

FCB's Susan Credle: Young job-hoppers
Mar 25, 2019
Olivia Parker

The agency's global CCO talks about her worries for role-switching millennials, why we're about to see a "beautiful change" in favour of creativity and how work from New Zealand might change post-Christchurch.

Leo Burnett delivers Cannes Lions 2010 with David on Demand
Jun 22, 2010
Jane Leung

Leo Burnett Worldwide takes those missing out on the action at Cannes Lions 2010 to the heart of the event with an experiential campaign titled ‘David on Demand’.

