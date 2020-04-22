supply chain

Yes, machines can help retailers act more responsibly during this pandemic
Apr 22, 2020
Tyler Munoz

Yes, machines can help retailers act more responsibly during this pandemic

The COVID-19 epidemic is forcing retailers to use new technology to better manage their supply chain, not just for efficiency and transparency, but also to be more socially responsible, says Sapient's head of retail.

Tesco 'forced labour' in China story spotlights supply chain challenges
Dec 24, 2019
Ben Bold

Tesco 'forced labour' in China story spotlights supply chain challenges

Supermarket has suspended agreement with Chinese business behind charity Christmas cards until investigation concludes.

McPR fail: McDonald's HK squanders trust with mishandling of bad-meat crisis
Jul 28, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

McPR fail: McDonald's HK squanders trust with mishandling of bad-meat crisis

HONG KONG - Like its peers, McDonald's might be seen as a victim in the expired-meat saga that began last week in China. But in Hong Kong, the company violated several rules from the crisis-management playbook and will now have to rebuild its image following a "large withdrawal from the bank of trust", according to PR experts.

