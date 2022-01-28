Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Strong China sales help Apple surmount supply-chain challenges

Strong services and Mac performance help drive record revenues for the company.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Despite supply-chain constraints costing the company over $6 billion in revenue, iPhone maker Apple posted blockbuster results for the first quarter of its financial year.

A highlight of its performance was its sales in China, which grew 21% year-on-year to reach $25.8 billion. The firm became the No. 1 player in the Chinese market, toppling homegrown Huawei and increasing shipments by 32% to 50 million units, according to tech researcher Counterpoint.     

Apple's strong performance was also seen across other markets, with sales in the rest of Asia bringing in $9.8 billion in sales, up nearly 20%, and more mature markets of Americas and Europe growing by 11% and 9%, respectively. Japan was the lone under-performer, with sales falling 14% to just over $7 billion. 

“This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO in a media statement. “We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important."


"The product-side revenue was $104.4 billion, up 9% over a year ago," Apple's CFO, Luca Maestri, told analysts in a post-results call. "Despite significant supply constraints, we grew in each of our product categories except iPad, where supply constraints were particularly pronounced, and set all-time records for iPhone, Mac and wearable and home accessories.

These strong numbers helped Apple post revenues of $123.9 billion for the quarter, 11% up from a year ago, even as net profit climbed 20% to 34.6 billion for this period. The iPhone continued to be the biggest revenue contributor, earning 58% of overall revenue in the last quarter, an increase of nearly 10%.

However, standout growth came from Apple's services business, including digital advertising and the app store, which grew 24% to $19.5 billion, and its reported margins were double that of its products unit. Mac sales which grew 25% to nearly $11 billion. "For Mac, revenue of $10.9 billion was an all-time record," Maestri noted. "Our momentum in this category is very impressive, as the last six quarters have been the best six quarters ever for Mac." 

Apple posted "all-time records for cloud services, for music, video, advertising," he added. In the lasT year, the company added 165 million subscribers to its services business, to total 785 million at the end of the quarter. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

2 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

3 STB declares winners in global pitch

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

4 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

5 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

6 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

7 TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

8 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

10 Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

Related Articles

Apple says it earned nearly one-third of 2021 revenue from emerging markets
Digital
Oct 29, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Apple says it earned nearly one-third of 2021 ...

Steep profit decline, muted forecast clouds Alibaba Q3 earnings
News
Nov 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Steep profit decline, muted forecast clouds Alibaba ...

Apple sets record quarter thanks to China’s 5G appetite
Digital
Apr 30, 2021
Julienna Law

Apple sets record quarter thanks to China’s 5G appetite

Tesco 'forced labour' in China story spotlights supply chain challenges
PR
Dec 24, 2019
Ben Bold

Tesco 'forced labour' in China story spotlights ...

Just Published

Uproar: Are animal portrayals in ads a new brand risk?
Advertising
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Uproar: Are animal portrayals in ads a new brand risk?

Advertisers and agencies love animals, because animals sell. But a Year of the Tiger Gucci campaign that made activists growl shows that the definition of what’s appropriate may be evolving when it comes to using the world's fauna.

Mark Heap on ‘moving across the aisles’ to Mindshare and the ‘subtle difference’ between media agencies
Advertising
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Mark Heap on ‘moving across the aisles’ to ...

Media agencies offer broadly the same services as one another, and use propositions like ‘good growth’ and ‘people first’ to establish an identity. But what do these mean, in practical terms, and how do they influence leadership strategies? Mark Heap takes us inside the industry.

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's ...

While other brands make long, dramatic Chinese New Year films, the carmaker and TBWA's Bolt have programmed in a very different route: 90 seconds that's 'nothing but sheer joy'.

The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Beijing-based sports-marketing expert Mark Dreyer says the games will see largely Chinese brands targeting the China market, with many employing Chinese-American skier/model Eileen Gu.