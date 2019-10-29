stunt

Samsung launching narcissism into space is everything wrong with marketing today
Oct 29, 2019
Jules Ehrhardt

It is excruciating to imagine what good could have been done with the same team and resources.

Samsung's 'space selfie' satellite lands in someone's garden in Michigan
Oct 29, 2019
Omar Oakes

'Unbelievable, look what just fell out of the sky,' resident says.

Chinese appliance brand on the hook for US$12 million in refunds as France wins World Cup
Jul 16, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Vatti and its franchisees must pay consumers some RMB79 million (US$11.8 million) in reimbursements after Les Bleus claimed the World Cup crown last night.

Extraterrestrial monkey sparks wake-up call about lack of creativity in 'Copycat China'
Dec 14, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

MAINLAND CHINA - Commercial real estate developer Soho China's branding campaign for the launch of the Galaxy SOHO in Beijing was not what it first seemed—involving a monkey from outer space that beseeched the country to stop being a copycat empire.

Nike 'twists' a building to demonstrate shoe's flexibility
May 8, 2012
Staff Reporters

TOKYO - To showcase the flexibility of the Nike Free sneakers, Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo used the shoe to "bend a famously inflexible object", in this case, the Red Brick Warehouse in Yokohama, Japan.

A black sheep’s take on the Philips Bear
Nov 24, 2010
Adil Ismeer

Adil Ismeer, account planner at BBH Asia-Pacific on bringing back the bear that shook slumbering Singaporeans awake, though one that is slightly more human.

