stranger things

Here's a 'world first' salmon ATM you never knew you needed
Mar 20, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Here's a 'world first' salmon ATM you never knew you needed

For all your emergency salmon needs.

Would you like a roasted tarantula with that Tiger?
Feb 17, 2020
Ad Nut

Would you like a roasted tarantula with that Tiger?

Or how about some teriyaki mealworms?

'Constitution of advertising' applies only to 'ad men', apparently
Jan 29, 2020
Matthew Miller

'Constitution of advertising' applies only to 'ad men', apparently

Indian agency Chimp&z drafted a set of rights for "a new generation of advertising professionals". Only one problem.

Girls just want to have fun and…look cute when they’re tipsy?
Dec 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

Girls just want to have fun and…look cute when they’re tipsy?

A new makeup line brought to you by intoxication and shame.

Pizza Hut puts durian on pizza (really)
Dec 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Pizza Hut puts durian on pizza (really)

This is not not a joke. We checked.

Fish curry KitKat? Gimme a break...
Nov 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

Fish curry KitKat? Gimme a break...

Product innovation or publicity stunt? Let your taste buds decide...

