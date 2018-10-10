stories

2 days ago
Mariah Cooper

The global beauty brand’s new spot, ‘Unstoppable Together,’ captures the crisis of women leaving the workforce.

Oct 10, 2018
Rick Boost

Global creative director Andrew Keller breaks down the format.

Sep 8, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Susan Buckner Rose says good creative is obviously important, but not as much as the right brand message.

Mar 14, 2017
Emily Tan

Facebook Messenger Day allows users to post videos and photos to the chat platform that will vanish after 24 hours.

Mar 2, 2017
Emily Tan

The global launch starts today and will be available to all advertisers in the coming weeks.

