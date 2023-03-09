Search
stereotype
Mar 9, 2023
Just 4.7% of adspend put behind ads with women in professional settings
New research covering 2022’s ads showed a decrease in depictions of professional women, a drop in adspend for ads featuring darker-skinned women compared to 2021, and the continued invisibility of women over 60.
Mar 8, 2023
#Unstereotype: Have influencers done a better job of eroding gender stereotypes than advertising?
Many female influencers encourage body positivity, encouraging followers to 'be themselves'. But has this meaningfully eroded harmful gender stereotypes? And is traditional advertising keeping pace?
Apr 5, 2019
A Royal Challenge to get rid of stereotypes in cricket
DDB Mudra helps sports drink champion gender parity in India's most popular sport.
