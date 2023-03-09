stereotype

Just 4.7% of adspend put behind ads with women in professional settings
Mar 9, 2023
Sarah Dennis

New research covering 2022’s ads showed a decrease in depictions of professional women, a drop in adspend for ads featuring darker-skinned women compared to 2021, and the continued invisibility of women over 60.

#Unstereotype: Have influencers done a better job of eroding gender stereotypes than advertising?
Mar 8, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Many female influencers encourage body positivity, encouraging followers to 'be themselves'. But has this meaningfully eroded harmful gender stereotypes? And is traditional advertising keeping pace?

A Royal Challenge to get rid of stereotypes in cricket
Apr 5, 2019
Campaign India Team

DDB Mudra helps sports drink champion gender parity in India's most popular sport.

