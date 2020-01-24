starhub

How Verizon, Starhub and Carat drove cost-effective sales of Samsung's Note 9
Jan 24, 2020
Staff Reporters

How Verizon, Starhub and Carat drove cost-effective sales of Samsung's Note 9

CASE STUDY: Predictive techniques led to a cost per acquisition (CPA) one-eighth that of standard lookalike targeting.

Starhub to offer Amazon Prime as a signup perk
Jan 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

Starhub to offer Amazon Prime as a signup perk

New and renewing mobile customers will get three months of free Prime membership.

StarHub is teaching an uber-emo history lesson
Jul 22, 2019
Ad Nut

StarHub is teaching an uber-emo history lesson

To celebrate Singapore’s 54th birthday, the telco is highlighting the overlooked women in the nation’s past.

Starhub chooses creative agency
Apr 19, 2018
Staff Reporters

Starhub chooses creative agency

Decision ends a 12-year relationship with DDB.

SPH, StarHub extend content and marketing partnership
Jan 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

SPH, StarHub extend content and marketing partnership

New agreement continues collaboration on advertising, content and marketing services.

StarHub sings it loud, and in Singlish, for Singapore National Day
Aug 2, 2013
Sophie Chen

StarHub sings it loud, and in Singlish, for Singapore National Day

SINGAPORE - In celebration of National Day 2013, StarHub, Singapore’s info-communications provider, has partnered with DDB Singapore and the celebrity blogger Mr Brown to invite Singaporeans to share what makes them proud to be Singaporean—up to and including speaking 'Singlish'.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia