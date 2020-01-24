starhub
How Verizon, Starhub and Carat drove cost-effective sales of Samsung's Note 9
CASE STUDY: Predictive techniques led to a cost per acquisition (CPA) one-eighth that of standard lookalike targeting.
Starhub to offer Amazon Prime as a signup perk
New and renewing mobile customers will get three months of free Prime membership.
StarHub is teaching an uber-emo history lesson
To celebrate Singapore’s 54th birthday, the telco is highlighting the overlooked women in the nation’s past.
Starhub chooses creative agency
Decision ends a 12-year relationship with DDB.
SPH, StarHub extend content and marketing partnership
New agreement continues collaboration on advertising, content and marketing services.
StarHub sings it loud, and in Singlish, for Singapore National Day
SINGAPORE - In celebration of National Day 2013, StarHub, Singapore’s info-communications provider, has partnered with DDB Singapore and the celebrity blogger Mr Brown to invite Singaporeans to share what makes them proud to be Singaporean—up to and including speaking 'Singlish'.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins