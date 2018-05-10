Search
stanchart
1 day ago
Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension
EXCLUSIVE: Client cites sustainability commitments in renewing the bank's remit for media planning, buying and strategy across global markets.
May 10, 2018
Don’t 'throw away' your brand equity: StanChart marketing head
Too many times marketers think revolution, not evolution, when it comes to brand identity and messaging, said Emma Sheller.
Apr 30, 2018
On your marks, get set…cliché
‘Good enough will never change the world’ says Stanchart, and neither will their ad.
Feb 22, 2013
Standard Chartered raises HK$75,000 in Facebook CSR campaign before annual marathon
HONG KONG - As part of the annual Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon, to be held 24 February, the bank's 'One Like, One Giving Heart' Facebook community charity drive has raised more than HK$75,000 for three designated charities.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins