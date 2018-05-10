stanchart

Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

EXCLUSIVE: Client cites sustainability commitments in renewing the bank's remit for media planning, buying and strategy across global markets.

Don’t 'throw away' your brand equity: StanChart marketing head
May 10, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Don’t 'throw away' your brand equity: StanChart marketing head

Too many times marketers think revolution, not evolution, when it comes to brand identity and messaging, said Emma Sheller.

On your marks, get set…cliché
Apr 30, 2018
Ad Nut

On your marks, get set…cliché

‘Good enough will never change the world’ says Stanchart, and neither will their ad.

Standard Chartered raises HK$75,000 in Facebook CSR campaign before annual marathon
Feb 22, 2013
Staff Writer

Standard Chartered raises HK$75,000 in Facebook CSR campaign before annual marathon

HONG KONG - As part of the annual Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon, to be held 24 February, the bank's 'One Like, One Giving Heart' Facebook community charity drive has raised more than HK$75,000 for three designated charities.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

3 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

4 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

7 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

8 YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

9 Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands

10 Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands