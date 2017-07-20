spotlight

The brand opportunity in the Philippines
Jul 20, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The brand opportunity in the Philippines

Campaign Asia-Pacific recently visited Manila and talked to two industry experts about how brands can succeed in such a cosmopolitan market.

Campaign's 2nd annual Finance Spotlight in Hong Kong
Oct 19, 2012
Staff Writer

Campaign's 2nd annual Finance Spotlight in Hong Kong

Campaign's 2nd annual Finance Spotlight built on the success of the 2011 conference as financial services organisations discussed the challenges of strengthening B2B brand images as well as risk and reputation management in the age of social media. Held on 18 October 2012 at Harbour Grand Hotel Hong Kong, it was well-attended by financial companies including Aon Risk Solutions, Barclays Capital, CFA Institute, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, JP Morgan, Manulife, Prudential, Quam and Standard & Poor's

CAMPAIGN SPOTLIGHT: Travel marketing
May 24, 2012
Staff Reporters

CAMPAIGN SPOTLIGHT: Travel marketing

The second annual 'Travel Marketing 2.0' event, organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific as part of its Spotlight series, featured speakers from Zanadu.cn, Langham Hospitality Group, Seoul Tourism Organisation, VisitBritain, e-Dialog Asia-Pacific, Air France KLM, fast:track, W Singapore and Groupon.

Head of UK tourism Olympics effort to headline travel conference
Mar 19, 2012
Staff Reporters

Head of UK tourism Olympics effort to headline travel conference

SINGAPORE - Chris Foy, head of the 2012 Games Unit at VisitBritain, the UK's national tourism agency, will headline the Campaign Spotlight Travel, coming up 18 May in Singapore.

CAMPAIGN SPOTLIGHT: From Drugs to Brands
Mar 6, 2012

CAMPAIGN SPOTLIGHT: From Drugs to Brands

Healthcare marketers from around Asia gathered in Singapore March 1 to discuss a wide range of topics from government regulations and compliance to the biggest emerging markets to the proper mix of digital versus traditional media.

