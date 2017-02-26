spot survey

'Unfair' and 'demotivating': APAC adland not enthusiastic about location-adjusted salaries
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

SPOT SURVEY RESULTS: Most in the industry believe location-adjusted salaries do not take into account the financial and productivity benefits that companies reap from remote workers. Nearly a third of Campaign survey respondents who work in the industry said such policies would drive them out of their companies.

Campaign asks: Would you take a salary sacrifice to work from home full-time?
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

SPOT SURVEY: As major tech companies reveal plans to calculate employee salaries based on location and remote work preferences, Campaign is inviting opinions of those working in APAC on the topic.

