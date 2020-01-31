spam
Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing
Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) hits Optus with record AUD $504,000 notice
Apocalypse now? Spam soars in Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2019
Spam is one of this year’s biggest risers. Does this mean it’s time to batten down the hatches?
Facebook to battle engagement baiting with demotions
Facebook has taken corrective steps to punish brands trying to game its algorithm for ranking high in newsfeeds.
Hip Hop foodie positions Spam in a heroic light
TOKYO - Hormel Foods introduces Spam in a way many will never have seen it before: with a rap song composed of recipe ideas from fans.
Opinion: Not waving, but drowning in marketing messages
We're hard-wired to love and respond to good stories. Yet too many lazy marketers, especially email marketers, overload consumers with quantity, not quality, according to John Merakovsky, managing director for Experian Marketing Services in Asia-Pacific.
