Women to Watch 2020: Karrie Lam, South China Morning Post
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Her creative experience and entrepreneurial bent have made Lam the ideal candidate to launch a critical marketing initiative for a major publisher.

Landmark Men lures discerning guys to 'exclusive' underground scene
May 26, 2014
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - DDB Hong Kong has come up with a new ad campaign for Landmark Men, a dedicated basement floor at Hong Kong's Landmark Mall catering to the lifestyle of ‘discerning gentlemen’.

Attacks on Hong Kong journalists raise concern
Mar 21, 2014
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG – With two violent attacks on Hong Kong journalists receiving global news coverage, the international community has joined local journalists and media watchers in asking whether media owners and the government are doing enough to protect press freedom.

Sylvia Lee to lead new marketing team at Hang Lung Properties
Dec 13, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Sylvia Lee, most recently GM of marketing at K. Wah Group, will take up a senior marketing role at Hong Kong-listed Hang Lung Properties.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies bolster Hong Kong management team with three senior appointments
Aug 23, 2012
Staff Reporters

HONG KONG - Hill+Knowlton Strategies Hong Kong has three new members on their management team: Joey Chan and Virginia Ngai as directors and May Chan Rhodes as media trainer for crisis management.

CASE STUDY: SCMP's Operation Santa Claus smashes fundraising targets
Jan 21, 2011
Staff Reporters

Operation Santa Claus – the ‘Heart of a Hong Kong Christmas’, organised by the South China Morning Post and RTHK, smashed its fundraising target by bringing in US$1,721,363 (HK$13.4 million).

