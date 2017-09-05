south africa

Accenture acquires South Africa's creative shop King James Group
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Indie agency's 300-person team will be absorbed by Accenture South Africa as part of the deal.

Bell Pottinger thrown out of PRCA after 'bringing industry into disrepute'
Sep 5, 2017
Sam Burne James

Bell Pottinger has become only the second agency in the past ten years to be excluded from the PRCA, following a ruling on a complaint about its infamous work in South Africa.

Philippines tourism fires McCann over 'Sights' ad (Updated)
Jun 16, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Agency statement says work for Phillipines Tourism is original, and not a ripoff of a 2014 South African ad.

SapientNitro relocates Torben Pheiffer from Munich to lead China office
Sep 10, 2013
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - SapientNitro is to relocate 15-year veteran Torben Pheiffer, a member of the German leadership team in its Munich office, to China as the MD of its office in Shanghai.

Haagen-Dazs appoints BBH Asia Pacific for digital work in three regions
Jan 10, 2013
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - General Mills has appointed BBH Asia Pacific to work on its digital business for the premium ice cream brand, Haagen-Dazs, for the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and South Africa.

B-M China set to leverage expansion into South Africa
Nov 1, 2011
Emily Tan

SHANGHAI - Burson-Marstellar China is set to benefit from the network's decision to acquire Arcay Communications, a leading South African consultancy with an extensive affiliate network across Africa, spanning over 50 countries in the continent.

