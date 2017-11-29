Sam Burne James

Ford extends global relationship with WPP
Advertising
Nov 29, 2017
Sam Burne James

Ford extends global relationship with WPP

Under the deal, WPP has first refusal on all marketing, PR, advertising and other work with Ford.

Ketchum names Barri Rafferty global CEO
PR
Nov 29, 2017
Sam Burne James

Ketchum names Barri Rafferty global CEO

She becomes the first woman to head up one of the 'big 5' PR firms. Rob Flaherty to continue as chairman.

British Airways reviewing 'seven-figure' global PR duties
PR
Oct 16, 2017
Sam Burne James

British Airways reviewing 'seven-figure' global PR ...

The airline could appoint one agency globally or multiple to cover different geographies.

Bell Pottinger thrown out of PRCA after 'bringing industry into disrepute'
PR
Sep 5, 2017
Sam Burne James

Bell Pottinger thrown out of PRCA after 'bringing ...

Bell Pottinger has become only the second agency in the past ten years to be excluded from the PRCA, following a ruling on a complaint about its infamous work in South Africa.

