sonic branding

Jun 26, 2020
In a quieter world, brands must think carefully about the noise they make
Don’t just restart marketing by making noise for the sake of it. Use this moment in time to think about why we inherently need it.
Apr 15, 2020
Mastercard dethrones McDonald's to be named best audio brand
Runners-up include Shell, Apple and Google.
Jan 14, 2020
Mastercard's single is a priceless moment in musical history
Is a brand releasing a song really as absurd as it sounds?
