sonic branding

In a quieter world, brands must think carefully about the noise they make
Jun 26, 2020
Max De Lucia

In a quieter world, brands must think carefully about the noise they make

Don’t just restart marketing by making noise for the sake of it. Use this moment in time to think about why we inherently need it.

Mastercard dethrones McDonald's to be named best audio brand
Apr 15, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Mastercard dethrones McDonald's to be named best audio brand

Runners-up include Shell, Apple and Google.

Mastercard's single is a priceless moment in musical history
Jan 14, 2020
John Shaw

Mastercard's single is a priceless moment in musical history

Is a brand releasing a song really as absurd as it sounds?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia