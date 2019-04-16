sms

SMS marketing: Using an old-school channel for new-school engagement
1 day ago
Humphrey Ho

SMS marketing can still be a valuable tool for brands to engage and help consumers if mass push campaigns are limited, says this MD of Hylink.

WPP: One year on from Martin Sorrell's reign
Apr 16, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Here's what industry insiders have to say about the holding company's extremely turbulent year following the shock exit.

Asian consumers still find marketing content irrelevant: Experian
Nov 12, 2015
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - Personalised mail reaches 74 percent of Asian consumers, but 70 percent find the content irrelevant, according to a study by Experian Marketing Services Asia Pacific.

Winning in B2B SMS marketing
Jun 5, 2013
Michael Frausing

B2B marketers looking to build a deeper, more personal brand-engagement model and reach their target business audiences should not overlook SMS.

CASE STUDY: MAS engages travel enthusiasts
Jul 4, 2011
Racheal Lee

Out There Media launched the Malaysia Airlines (MAS) Global Sale Campaign in Malaysia, to engage subscribers who had indicated ‘travel’ as a category of interest.

Facebook launches 'a social inbox' called Messages
Nov 16, 2010
Arif Durrani

GLOBAL - Facebook, the social networking site, launched Messages, 'a social inbox and seamless messaging' service last night that integrates chat, texts and email into a single, continuous thread.

