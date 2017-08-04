smirnoff
Award-winning art director Brian Campbell dies at 56
Campbell produced famous campaigns for the likes of Smirnoff, BT, Sony PlayStation and Thomas Cook.
Bravery in advertising is a relative concept
One of James Thompson's ads was praised for its boldness, but here's the true story.
Good or bad, Australia’s ASB ruling on Facebook affirms social media’s standing
AUSTRALIA - The Advertising Standards Board has caused considerable furore with a ruling that a brand’s Facebook page falls into the realm of advertising and that the comments left on that page are subject to the regulations that govern traditional advertising.
Smirnoff added to Bates 141 Vietnam's Diageo creative remit
VIETNAM - Diageo has awarded the creative duties of its Smirnoff brand to Bates 141 Vietnam without a pitch.
Smirnoff Vodka kicks off regional TVC ‘Purified’ with Manchester United
Leading vodka brand Smirnoff has embarked a on grand regional campaign, in partnership with Manchester United and creative agency JWT Sydney, titled ‘Purity’.
Smirnoff seeks country with best nightlife in biggest global push to date
Smirnoff has invited 14 countries from around the world to compete for the best nightlife in ‘The Smirnoff nightlife exchange project’. According to mother company Diageo, this is the brand's biggest international push to date.
