smes
Singapore Tourism Board, Visa ally to aid battered SMEs
Companies to focus on joint research and analytics as well as marketing partnerships to help small businesses in the market.
'If you're not on Facebook, you're toast': marketing mantras for SMEs
Asia's SME marketers face a plethora of challenges: huge competition, diverse platforms and multiple languages, to name a few. We learn how they succeed in advertising themselves to get heard above the clamour.
HKIRC said online retail and user engagement is lacking in .hk domains
HONG KONG - Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation (HKIRC) has announced the lack of online retail platforms and secure payment measures under the .hk domain.
FedEx launches search for regional B2B digital agency
HONG KONG - FedEx is believed to be pitching its regional digital B2B account.
Spring Singapore picks DDB for creative account
SINGAPORE - Spring Singapore, the local enterprise development agency, has appointed DDB for its estimated US$1.4 million creative account.
SMEs brace for recession
TOKYO - Japan's impending recession, while not yet officially declared, is likely to put increased pressure on the nation's already struggling small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), and consequently their agency partners.
