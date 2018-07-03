smes

2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Companies to focus on joint research and analytics as well as marketing partnerships to help small businesses in the market.

Jul 3, 2018
Olivia Parker

Asia's SME marketers face a plethora of challenges: huge competition, diverse platforms and multiple languages, to name a few. We learn how they succeed in advertising themselves to get heard above the clamour.

Jul 8, 2010
Jane Leung

HONG KONG - Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation (HKIRC) has announced the lack of online retail platforms and secure payment measures under the .hk domain.

Jan 20, 2010
Jane Leung

HONG KONG - FedEx is believed to be pitching its regional digital B2B account.

Jan 11, 2010
Kenny Lim

SINGAPORE - Spring Singapore, the local enterprise development agency, has appointed DDB for its estimated US$1.4 million creative account.

Aug 20, 2008
David Blecken

TOKYO - Japan's impending recession, while not yet officially declared, is likely to put increased pressure on the nation's already struggling small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), and consequently their agency partners.

