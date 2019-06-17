smartone

A tale of two trope-filled tech ads
2 days ago
A tale of two trope-filled tech ads

New films from Smartone and HP both traffic in commonplace signifiers of technology, such as accelerating to warp speed. But only one of the two ads goes beyond high-tech sheen to deliver something of substance.

