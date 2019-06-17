smartone
A tale of two trope-filled tech ads
New films from Smartone and HP both traffic in commonplace signifiers of technology, such as accelerating to warp speed. But only one of the two ads goes beyond high-tech sheen to deliver something of substance.
What will daily life be like with 5G?
In a campaign by M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong, SmarTone suggests that it will involve playing table tennis against robots and painting skyscrapers with blasts from a smartphone.
Influencer ethics and accountability: Where are they?
Influencer marketing is a multi-billion dollar industry that is both glamorous and ugly. A discussion at our CampaignComms conference explored ideas like a Glassdoor equivalent for influencer reviews and a '4R' vetting criteria.
M&C Saatchi Spencer wins Smartone business
The client worked with DDB previously.
Video tour: Our editors introduce the Top 1000
Our editors explain the new features of our Asia's Top 1000 Brands report for 2018, and run down the biggest stories arising from the survey.
SmarTone targets drama addicts during their commute
With help from OMD and video provider MyTV Super, SmartTone is targetting on-the-go TV watchers to suggest they might enjoy their shows more with better mobile service.
