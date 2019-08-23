smart axiata

Mobile, social drive marketing in Cambodia in 2021
20 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Mobile, social drive marketing in Cambodia in 2021

The pandemic has pushed Cambodians to patronise local brands and marketers to lean on KOLs to reach homebound audiences in a fast-emerging market.

Fast-changing Cambodia calls for an experimental attitude to marketing
Aug 23, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Fast-changing Cambodia calls for an experimental attitude to marketing

We explore a fascinating market that is driving forward on a mixture of traditional "who can shout loudest" techniques; popular KOL campaigns and new highly reactive strategies tailored for the mobile era.

Newly merged Smart Axiata launches brand campaign in Cambodia
Oct 18, 2013
Sophie Chen

Newly merged Smart Axiata launches brand campaign in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH – Smart Axiata, a mobile service provider in Cambodia, has launched a new thematic brand campaign.

Smart Axiata selects Cream as creative agency in Cambodia
Aug 20, 2013
Sophie Chen

Smart Axiata selects Cream as creative agency in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH - Smart Axiata, a Cambodian mobile telecommunications company, has handed its creative business to Cream Communications Group following a competitive pitch in July.

