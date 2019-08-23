Search
smart axiata
20 hours ago
Mobile, social drive marketing in Cambodia in 2021
The pandemic has pushed Cambodians to patronise local brands and marketers to lean on KOLs to reach homebound audiences in a fast-emerging market.
Aug 23, 2019
Fast-changing Cambodia calls for an experimental attitude to marketing
We explore a fascinating market that is driving forward on a mixture of traditional "who can shout loudest" techniques; popular KOL campaigns and new highly reactive strategies tailored for the mobile era.
Oct 18, 2013
Newly merged Smart Axiata launches brand campaign in Cambodia
PHNOM PENH – Smart Axiata, a mobile service provider in Cambodia, has launched a new thematic brand campaign.
Aug 20, 2013
Smart Axiata selects Cream as creative agency in Cambodia
PHNOM PENH - Smart Axiata, a Cambodian mobile telecommunications company, has handed its creative business to Cream Communications Group following a competitive pitch in July.
