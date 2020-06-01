smart

Post-COVID, China's smart social movement accelerates
Jun 1, 2020
Rakesh Kumar

We're seeing the rise of a new smart consumer, smart economy and a smart community in China.

Mobile looms larger among Filipinos' favourite local brands
Jul 15, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Comfort foods remain tops, but the prevalence of handset brands and service providers among the Philippines' strongest local brands shows mobility matters.

CES Asia takeaways: The ‘smart everything’ economy
May 16, 2016
Arvind Sethumadhavan

Arvind Sethumadhavan of Dentsu Aegis Network shares thoughts on the utility and marketing potential of smart devices and technologies showcased at this year's CES Asia.

My clothes are smart(er)
Mar 7, 2016
Kristian Barnes

Will smart fabrics usher in the true 'wearables' revolution?

Tencent digital case studies: Mobile brings brands to life
Jun 1, 2015
SY Lau

By the year 2020, the world will have to analyse 50 times more data than what we have today, which means traditional analysis needs to change. The Internet's impact on China is also deepening as it becomes a mainstream media. With this as a backdrop, our mindsets as marketers must also change.

Mercedes scores 666 Smart sales in Weibo social-commerce test
Feb 19, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

MAINLAND CHINA - Mercedes Benz, the second brand to launch a Weibo social commerce campaign after Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, has sold 666 specially designed Smart cars within a week last month.

