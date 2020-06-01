smart
Post-COVID, China's smart social movement accelerates
We're seeing the rise of a new smart consumer, smart economy and a smart community in China.
Mobile looms larger among Filipinos' favourite local brands
Comfort foods remain tops, but the prevalence of handset brands and service providers among the Philippines' strongest local brands shows mobility matters.
CES Asia takeaways: The ‘smart everything’ economy
Arvind Sethumadhavan of Dentsu Aegis Network shares thoughts on the utility and marketing potential of smart devices and technologies showcased at this year's CES Asia.
My clothes are smart(er)
Will smart fabrics usher in the true 'wearables' revolution?
Tencent digital case studies: Mobile brings brands to life
By the year 2020, the world will have to analyse 50 times more data than what we have today, which means traditional analysis needs to change. The Internet's impact on China is also deepening as it becomes a mainstream media. With this as a backdrop, our mindsets as marketers must also change.
Mercedes scores 666 Smart sales in Weibo social-commerce test
MAINLAND CHINA - Mercedes Benz, the second brand to launch a Weibo social commerce campaign after Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, has sold 666 specially designed Smart cars within a week last month.
