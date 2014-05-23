skechers
New-stalgia: How 90s-founded Skechers is stepping into growth
As Skechers makes its debut foray on to the coveted Fortune 500 list, the brand's Southeast Asia managing director Zann Lee, shares the nuggets of insight, introspection and investments that got them there.
Hong Kong pop star, Mr Men and Little Miss all don Skechers
HONG KONG - Skechers Hong Kong is kicking up its marketing game with children's book characters, a new brand ambassador in Hong Kong singer Alex Lam Tak Shun and a forthcoming sportswear line inspired by Korean designers.
Skechers drops distributor, sets up own shop in Japan
JAPAN - Footwear brand Skechers USA has dropped its third-party distributor, Archilles Corporation, in favour of launching a wholly owned subsidiary, Skechers Japan, GK. It plans to double its business in Japan over the next three to five years.
