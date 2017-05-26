simone tam
Dentsu promotes Simone Tam to Hong Kong head
Tam takes up the CEO role left open when Pauline Chu retired in November.
What I hope to see at Cannes Lions: Amit Akali
The CCO of Medulla Communications, who is serving on this year's Pharma Lions jury, wants to see work that breaks through the category's restrictions.
What I hope to see at Cannes Lions: Simone Tam
The CEO of Mcgarrybowen China, who is serving on the Creative Effectiveness jury, wants fresh, outstanding ideas that are living examples for the rest of the industry.
McGarryBowen China names CEO and CCO
SHANGHAI - Simone Tam and Jeffry Gamble, both previously from DDB, are starting their new appointments at McGarryBowen China effective tomorrow (6 January).
Tribute: Gary Tse, three-decade Greater China advertising veteran
HONG KONG - Gary Tse (謝偉權), one of the early advertising veterans from Hong Kong for the Greater China region, passed away in his sleep on 29 June in China, aged 58.
DDB Greater China creates new management structure
SHANGHAI - DDB Greater China Group has announced it will implement several changes to its management structure, effective immediately.
