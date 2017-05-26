simone tam

Dentsu promotes Simone Tam to Hong Kong head
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

Dentsu promotes Simone Tam to Hong Kong head

Tam takes up the CEO role left open when Pauline Chu retired in November.

What I hope to see at Cannes Lions: Amit Akali
May 26, 2017
Amit Akali

What I hope to see at Cannes Lions: Amit Akali

The CCO of Medulla Communications, who is serving on this year's Pharma Lions jury, wants to see work that breaks through the category's restrictions.

What I hope to see at Cannes Lions: Simone Tam
May 25, 2017
Simone Tam

What I hope to see at Cannes Lions: Simone Tam

The CEO of Mcgarrybowen China, who is serving on the Creative Effectiveness jury, wants fresh, outstanding ideas that are living examples for the rest of the industry.

McGarryBowen China names CEO and CCO
Jan 5, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

McGarryBowen China names CEO and CCO

SHANGHAI - Simone Tam and Jeffry Gamble, both previously from DDB, are starting their new appointments at McGarryBowen China effective tomorrow (6 January).

Tribute: Gary Tse, three-decade Greater China advertising veteran
Jul 13, 2012
Benjamin Li

Tribute: Gary Tse, three-decade Greater China advertising veteran

HONG KONG - Gary Tse (謝偉權), one of the early advertising veterans from Hong Kong for the Greater China region, passed away in his sleep on 29 June in China, aged 58.

DDB Greater China creates new management structure
Mar 15, 2011
Staff Reporters

DDB Greater China creates new management structure

SHANGHAI - DDB Greater China Group has announced it will implement several changes to its management structure, effective immediately.

