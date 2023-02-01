Search
Feb 1, 2023
Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign
Is imitation really the best form of flattery?
Sep 23, 2019
Dull, Boring and Bland: SIA and STB launch travel-film series
THE WORK: 'Unexpected journeys' for Singapore Airlines and the Singapore Tourism Board by TBWA Singapore.
Sep 3, 2019
Chong the Nomad 'plays' an A350 for Singapore Airlines
In work from TBWA Singapore, the musical artist creates an original track from sounds recorded aboard the aircraft that will fly SIA's new Singapore to Seattle route.
Aug 26, 2019
Singapore Airlines selects Insider for AI-led personalisation
Partnership aimed at driving conversions through better customer experience.
May 22, 2017
How personalised banners tempted near-bookers for Singapore Airlines
CASE STUDY: Working with Zenith and DoubleClick, the airline used details from abandoned shopping carts to recapture travel shoppers who had come close to booking.
Nov 4, 2016
Scoot, Tigerair to come under single brand name
Both SIA-owned budget carriers will be known as Scoot in an integration expected to finish next year.
