Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign
Feb 1, 2023
Ad Nut

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Is imitation really the best form of flattery?

Dull, Boring and Bland: SIA and STB launch travel-film series
Sep 23, 2019
Ad Nut

Dull, Boring and Bland: SIA and STB launch travel-film series

THE WORK: 'Unexpected journeys' for Singapore Airlines and the Singapore Tourism Board by TBWA Singapore.

Chong the Nomad 'plays' an A350 for Singapore Airlines
Sep 3, 2019
Ad Nut

Chong the Nomad 'plays' an A350 for Singapore Airlines

In work from TBWA Singapore, the musical artist creates an original track from sounds recorded aboard the aircraft that will fly SIA's new Singapore to Seattle route.

Singapore Airlines selects Insider for AI-led personalisation
Aug 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

Singapore Airlines selects Insider for AI-led personalisation

Partnership aimed at driving conversions through better customer experience.

How personalised banners tempted near-bookers for Singapore Airlines
May 22, 2017
Staff Reporters

How personalised banners tempted near-bookers for Singapore Airlines

CASE STUDY: Working with Zenith and DoubleClick, the airline used details from abandoned shopping carts to recapture travel shoppers who had come close to booking.

Scoot, Tigerair to come under single brand name
Nov 4, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Scoot, Tigerair to come under single brand name

Both SIA-owned budget carriers will be known as Scoot in an integration expected to finish next year.

