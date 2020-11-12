sentosa

Sentosa selects creative, digital, production and media agencies
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Sentosa selects creative, digital, production and media agencies

A consortium made up of GOVT, Section and Oliver will handle creative and digital duties, while Mediabrands agency UM retains media responsibilities.

Sentosa adopts a Moana vibe for holiday campaign
Nov 12, 2020
Ad Nut

Sentosa adopts a Moana vibe for holiday campaign

The Singapore resort destination and BBH Singapore present a delightful bit of musical persuasion in an attempt to lure locals to use their annual leave visiting the island.

Sentosa resort re-opens—in Animal Crossing
May 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Sentosa resort re-opens—in Animal Crossing

Recreation recreation: A virtual version of the Singapore destination debuts in the popular Nintendo Switch game, with help from BBH Singapore.

Dear Singapore: It's OK to take a break. Love, Sentosa
Jun 27, 2019
Ad Nut

Dear Singapore: It's OK to take a break. Love, Sentosa

'Make time' campaign, via BBH Singapore, includes TV, OOH and research showing just how reluctant people are to let themselves, and their kids, relax for a while.

KidZania Singapore confirms six partners
Sep 5, 2013
Racheal Lee

KidZania Singapore confirms six partners

SINGAPORE - Educational and entertainment theme park KidZania has entered into partnership agreements with six brands for the theme park that will be opened on Sentosa Island early 2015.

Sentosa Development calls creative pitch
Jun 25, 2013
Racheal Lee

Sentosa Development calls creative pitch

SINGAPORE - Sentosa Development Corporation has called a tender to appoint a creative agency to provide strategy consultancy and creative development for both brand and sub-brand activities.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

4 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

5 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

6 See the full winner list

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

7 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

9 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

10 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising