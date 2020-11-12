sentosa
Sentosa selects creative, digital, production and media agencies
A consortium made up of GOVT, Section and Oliver will handle creative and digital duties, while Mediabrands agency UM retains media responsibilities.
Sentosa adopts a Moana vibe for holiday campaign
The Singapore resort destination and BBH Singapore present a delightful bit of musical persuasion in an attempt to lure locals to use their annual leave visiting the island.
Sentosa resort re-opens—in Animal Crossing
Recreation recreation: A virtual version of the Singapore destination debuts in the popular Nintendo Switch game, with help from BBH Singapore.
Dear Singapore: It's OK to take a break. Love, Sentosa
'Make time' campaign, via BBH Singapore, includes TV, OOH and research showing just how reluctant people are to let themselves, and their kids, relax for a while.
KidZania Singapore confirms six partners
SINGAPORE - Educational and entertainment theme park KidZania has entered into partnership agreements with six brands for the theme park that will be opened on Sentosa Island early 2015.
Sentosa Development calls creative pitch
SINGAPORE - Sentosa Development Corporation has called a tender to appoint a creative agency to provide strategy consultancy and creative development for both brand and sub-brand activities.
