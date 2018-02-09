search engine optimization

Don't sleep on SEO
1 day ago
Zine Bitat

An underappreciated tool in the marketer's kit, search-engine optimisation today means a lot more than what you probably think it means, according to the global search and performance director at Havas Singapore.

Microsoft coalesces sentiment analysis into Bing
Feb 9, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Similar to the wireframe powering Google's featured snippets, Bing's sentiment analysis tool is aimed at giving users access to answers.

Voice search will upturn everything you know about SEO
Dec 13, 2017
Rick Boost

Hi Siri? Tell me about OK Google.

Direct website traffic is the most influential ranking factor: SEMrush
Nov 21, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Google's algorithm still considers direct site visits as the best indicator of a relevance and value for users, adding to the domain authority.

