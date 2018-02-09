search engine optimization

Search
1 day ago
Don't sleep on SEO
An underappreciated tool in the marketer's kit, search-engine optimisation today means a lot more than what you probably think it means, according to the global search and performance director at Havas Singapore.
Feb 9, 2018
Microsoft coalesces sentiment analysis into Bing
Similar to the wireframe powering Google's featured snippets, Bing's sentiment analysis tool is aimed at giving users access to answers.
Dec 13, 2017
Voice search will upturn everything you know about SEO
Hi Siri? Tell me about OK Google.
Nov 21, 2017
Direct website traffic is the most influential ranking factor: SEMrush
Google's algorithm still considers direct site visits as the best indicator of a relevance and value for users, adding to the domain authority.
