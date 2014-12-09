scb

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive 'Here for good' global campaign
Staff Reporters

This win follows a pilot project across 30 markets using a made-in-APAC programmatic solution, which resulted in a more than twofold improvement in both campaign efficiency and video completion rate, according to the agency.

Standard Chartered calls 14-agency digital pitch in China
Dec 9, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) is tipped to have invited 14 agencies including Grey, Blue Digital, Arkr Group and Rice5 for a digital pitch.

Standard Chartered HK: Sensible in banks, quirky online
Oct 24, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - In line with its 'Good life' motto, Standard Chartered Bank of Hong Kong has launched a social-driven campaign that highlights relatively unknown shopping 'gems' in the city in an attempt to connect with a young audience.

SCB uses social medium for 'World's Coolest Intern' campaign
Oct 11, 2010
Staff Reporters

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) has upped its ante in its hiring strategy by leveraging on social media for its 'World’s Coolest Intern' competition.

