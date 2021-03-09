Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive 'Here for good' global campaign

This win follows a pilot project across 30 markets using a made-in-APAC programmatic solution, which resulted in a more than twofold improvement in both campaign efficiency and video completion rate, according to the agency.

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive 'Here for good' global campaign

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) will use Dentsu's built-in-APAC programmatic solution, Dentsu Curate, to roll out its 2021 global brand campaign, 'Here for good'. This decision was made after the international banking institution tested its campaigns using the solution, when it was launched just six months ago, in September.

“We recognise the complexity of the digital ecosystem, but media quality and transparency are fundamental to any brand and shouldn't be compromised," said Emma Sheller, global head of brand and marketing for SBC.. "With the success seen last year, we will continue to leverage Dentsu Curate to drive incremental performance for our campaigns in 2021.” 

SCB implemented a pilot project in more than 30 global markets, with Hong Kong, Singapore, China, the UK, the US, Kenya and the United Arab Emirates, being the key ones. The campaign reinforces the importance of global trade and SCB’s role in driving it, while the media objective was to drive viewership and video engagement. 

Dentsu Curate's planning and execution process started with the analysis of historical performance using granular data from existing demand and supply sources to identify and "eliminate opaque supply paths (and intermediaries)", said Sunil Naryani, vice president of commercial and partnerships at Dentsu Asia Pacific. "This was followed by curating high-quality video placements directly from publisher partners to drive engagement with complete transparency."

This approach, along with demand-side platform optimisation, resulted in a greater than twofold improvement in both campaign efficiency and video completion rates, Dentsu claimed. “We are delighted with the strong campaign improvements seen with Dentsu Curate, highlighting the need and importance of incorporating a strong supply strategy to programmatic, alongside the ongoing DSP buying optimisations,” said Asma Quadri, client partner at Dentsu Asia Pacific.

Dentsu Curate also has audience addressability and identity solutions in the works, meaning it can not only deliver to clients’ business and media objectives but also ensure clients "are future-proofed for the ever-changing, privacy conscious, complex media landscape", Narayani added. As SCB embraces Dentsu Curate as its core programmatic supply solution, advanced offerings will be tested during 2021, including the expansion of Curate into Google’s Owned & Operated (O&O) YouTube inventory and wider utilisation of first-party data, Naryani said. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

2 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

5 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

6 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

8 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

9 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

Visa names new APAC head of marketing

10 Visa names new APAC head of marketing

Related Articles

DAN launches Dentsu Curate, its made in APAC programmatic offering
Advertising
Sep 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

DAN launches Dentsu Curate, its made in APAC ...

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO
Advertising
Jan 4, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Agency Report Card 2020: Dentsu
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Dentsu

Agency Report Card 2020: Dentsu X
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Dentsu X

Just Published

Performance marketing, is it really effective?
Digital
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Following Airbnb's move to shift spend out of performance, five performance-marketing experts from across Asia-Pacific discuss where the brand may have gone wrong and argue the value of balancing performance with brand.

DDB's hard-driving culture delivers wins, but at what cost?
Advertising
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

DDB's hard-driving culture delivers wins, but at ...

AGENCY REPORT CARD: A dogged pursuit of pitches pays off in terms of new business, but our concerns about a lack of innovation and the network’s employee churn remain.

Let’s call time on the masculinity of beer
Marketing
17 hours ago
Rowan Chidgey

Let’s call time on the masculinity of beer

It's no wonder many women don't feel beer is a drink for them when much of the sector's most famous advertising—including for AB InBev's brands—has been so geared towards men.

Distillery launches Diversity Type Project
Media
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Distillery launches Diversity Type Project

The project aims to create a typeface that celebrates diversity and inclusion, and is created in partnership with the Diversity Standards Collective.