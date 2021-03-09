Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive 'Here for good' global campaign

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) will use Dentsu's built-in-APAC programmatic solution, Dentsu Curate, to roll out its 2021 global brand campaign, 'Here for good'. This decision was made after the international banking institution tested its campaigns using the solution, when it was launched just six months ago, in September.

“We recognise the complexity of the digital ecosystem, but media quality and transparency are fundamental to any brand and shouldn't be compromised," said Emma Sheller, global head of brand and marketing for SBC.. "With the success seen last year, we will continue to leverage Dentsu Curate to drive incremental performance for our campaigns in 2021.”

SCB implemented a pilot project in more than 30 global markets, with Hong Kong, Singapore, China, the UK, the US, Kenya and the United Arab Emirates, being the key ones. The campaign reinforces the importance of global trade and SCB’s role in driving it, while the media objective was to drive viewership and video engagement.

Dentsu Curate's planning and execution process started with the analysis of historical performance using granular data from existing demand and supply sources to identify and "eliminate opaque supply paths (and intermediaries)", said Sunil Naryani, vice president of commercial and partnerships at Dentsu Asia Pacific. "This was followed by curating high-quality video placements directly from publisher partners to drive engagement with complete transparency."

This approach, along with demand-side platform optimisation, resulted in a greater than twofold improvement in both campaign efficiency and video completion rates, Dentsu claimed. “We are delighted with the strong campaign improvements seen with Dentsu Curate, highlighting the need and importance of incorporating a strong supply strategy to programmatic, alongside the ongoing DSP buying optimisations,” said Asma Quadri, client partner at Dentsu Asia Pacific.

Dentsu Curate also has audience addressability and identity solutions in the works, meaning it can not only deliver to clients’ business and media objectives but also ensure clients "are future-proofed for the ever-changing, privacy conscious, complex media landscape", Narayani added. As SCB embraces Dentsu Curate as its core programmatic supply solution, advanced offerings will be tested during 2021, including the expansion of Curate into Google’s Owned & Operated (O&O) YouTube inventory and wider utilisation of first-party data, Naryani said.