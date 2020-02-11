sanrio

Top Ramen riding a cultural moment with Sanrio's popular Gudetama, the lazy egg
Feb 11, 2020
Elaine Underwood

YouTube videos by High, Wide & Handsome push the partnership beyond typical brand/licensing deals.

Asian Champions of Design: Hello Kitty
Jan 15, 2015
Katie Ewer

In which we ponder how the innocuous character (who is NOT a kitty, according to her owners) continues to enthrall millions and make billions.

Hong Kong pop star, Mr Men and Little Miss all don Skechers
May 23, 2014
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Skechers Hong Kong is kicking up its marketing game with children's book characters, a new brand ambassador in Hong Kong singer Alex Lam Tak Shun and a forthcoming sportswear line inspired by Korean designers.

Crocs signs Korean celebrity Ga-In to broaden appeal beyond comfort
Sep 26, 2013
Benjamin Li

ASIA-PACIFIC - Crocs, the maker of bright plastic sandals that most people would not call 'stylish' (and many people would call 'ugly'), is signing celebrities in various countries to show consumers that its products are not only comfortable but also cool and stylish.

7-Eleven's 'Hello Kitty & friends' redemption programme spreads heart-warming vibe
Dec 10, 2012
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - 7-Eleven and Sanrio are spreading heart-warming feelings with the 'Hello Kitty & friends sweet delight' redemption and marketing campaign in Hong Kong and Macau during this Christmas and New Year period.

