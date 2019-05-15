sales

Mobilise your partnerships: How to increase in-app sales in Southeast Asia
3 days ago
Antoine Gross

Mobilise your partnerships: How to increase in-app sales in Southeast Asia

Three Rs—reach, retain and reward—form the foundation for a successful in-app sales strategy.

How Saleswhale is using AI to bridge the marketing-sales gap
May 15, 2019
Faaez Samadi

How Saleswhale is using AI to bridge the marketing-sales gap

The Singapore startup is employing innovative new technology to solve a longstanding problem.

In industry first, Dior Beauty debuts livestreaming sales on WeChat
Nov 26, 2018
Yiling Pan

In industry first, Dior Beauty debuts livestreaming sales on WeChat

The hour-long livestreaming session took place in Chengdu on November 16.

WPP returns to sales growth as Read pledges to tackle 'underperforming operations'
Sep 5, 2018
Omar Oakes

WPP returns to sales growth as Read pledges to tackle 'underperforming operations'

New CEO commits to spending more and making structural changes to drive growth.

How AirAsia used content marketing to drive a bookings take-off
Aug 8, 2018
Faaez Samadi

How AirAsia used content marketing to drive a bookings take-off

CASE STUDY: In partnership with Yahoo Singapore, the carrier’s all-court native advertising and content marketing project led to a boost in purchase intent.

Animal product controversy casts shadow on Rakuten's Barça sponsorship
Nov 22, 2016
David Blecken

Animal product controversy casts shadow on Rakuten's Barça sponsorship

Prohibiting ivory sales outright would smooth the way for a Japanese retail brand with big ambitions for global growth.

