sales
Mobilise your partnerships: How to increase in-app sales in Southeast Asia
Three Rs—reach, retain and reward—form the foundation for a successful in-app sales strategy.
How Saleswhale is using AI to bridge the marketing-sales gap
The Singapore startup is employing innovative new technology to solve a longstanding problem.
In industry first, Dior Beauty debuts livestreaming sales on WeChat
The hour-long livestreaming session took place in Chengdu on November 16.
WPP returns to sales growth as Read pledges to tackle 'underperforming operations'
New CEO commits to spending more and making structural changes to drive growth.
How AirAsia used content marketing to drive a bookings take-off
CASE STUDY: In partnership with Yahoo Singapore, the carrier’s all-court native advertising and content marketing project led to a boost in purchase intent.
Animal product controversy casts shadow on Rakuten's Barça sponsorship
Prohibiting ivory sales outright would smooth the way for a Japanese retail brand with big ambitions for global growth.
