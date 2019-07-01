sale
Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?
Private equity has been looking at agency groups.
WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime
Sale comes four years after WPP and Providence Equity bought agency group for US$473 million.
Mashable Asia shuts down after Ziff Davis sale
Team of three in Singapore office informed early yesterday.
Opera Mediaworks rebrands following namesake browser sale
Company eyes accelerated APAC growth, after a Chinese consortium acquired its sister unit.
Ipsos completes acquisition of Synovate
PARIS – Ipsos has successfully completed the acquisition of Synovate for an enterprise value of US$723 million. This transaction makes Ipsos the third largest global market research company.
Aegis concludes sale of Synovate to Ipsos for US$857.5m
LONDON - Aegis Group announced yesterday that it had agreed the sale of its market research business Synovate, excluding scan data services business Aztec Ipsos for an enterprise value of US$857.5 million (GBP525 million). Ipsos is now the third largest market reseacher in the world.
