sale

Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?
1 day ago
Gideon Spanier

Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

Private equity has been looking at agency groups.

WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime
Jul 1, 2019
Omar Oakes

WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime

Sale comes four years after WPP and Providence Equity bought agency group for US$473 million.

Mashable Asia shuts down after Ziff Davis sale
Dec 7, 2017
Staff Reporters

Mashable Asia shuts down after Ziff Davis sale

Team of three in Singapore office informed early yesterday.

Opera Mediaworks rebrands following namesake browser sale
Dec 13, 2016
Staff Reporters

Opera Mediaworks rebrands following namesake browser sale

Company eyes accelerated APAC growth, after a Chinese consortium acquired its sister unit.

Ipsos completes acquisition of Synovate
Oct 13, 2011
Emily Tan

Ipsos completes acquisition of Synovate

PARIS – Ipsos has successfully completed the acquisition of Synovate for an enterprise value of US$723 million. This transaction makes Ipsos the third largest global market research company.

Aegis concludes sale of Synovate to Ipsos for US$857.5m
Jul 28, 2011
Emily Tan

Aegis concludes sale of Synovate to Ipsos for US$857.5m

LONDON - Aegis Group announced yesterday that it had agreed the sale of its market research business Synovate, excluding scan data services business Aztec Ipsos for an enterprise value of US$857.5 million (GBP525 million). Ipsos is now the third largest market reseacher in the world.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

1 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

2 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

3 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

4 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

5 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

6 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

7 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

8 2021 predictions for adtech

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

9 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

10 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China