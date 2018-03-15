Search
Salaries rise for majority of creative staff but women earn $11k less than men in UK survey
Salary inflation led to 63% of permanent staff receiving an average 10.2% pay increase.
Mar 15, 2018
Men in comms in APAC earn 28% more than women
A new report by Prospect and PublicAffairsAsia lays bare the extent of the pay gap between genders in the PR and communications industry in Asia Pacific.
Mar 20, 2017
Japan’s data gap feeds the gender gap
One creative director in Tokyo is frustrated by a reluctance to speak out, but believes numbers can help shock the industry into action.
