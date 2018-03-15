salaries

Salaries rise for majority of creative staff but women earn $11k less than men in UK survey
1 day ago
Nicola Merrifield

Salary inflation led to 63% of permanent staff receiving an average 10.2% pay increase.

Men in comms in APAC earn 28% more than women
Mar 15, 2018
Olivia Parker

Men in comms in APAC earn 28% more than women

A new report by Prospect and PublicAffairsAsia lays bare the extent of the pay gap between genders in the PR and communications industry in Asia Pacific.

Japan’s data gap feeds the gender gap
Mar 20, 2017
David Blecken

Japan’s data gap feeds the gender gap

One creative director in Tokyo is frustrated by a reluctance to speak out, but believes numbers can help shock the industry into action.

