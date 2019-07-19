rural

Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities

The jewellery retailer sees very similar online consumption trends in rural and urban customers, and says rural stereotypes are oversimplified.

How rural Indonesians use technology, and the lessons for brands
Jul 19, 2019
Annya Suhardi

How rural Indonesians use technology, and the lessons for brands

CULTURAL RADAR: Brands need to pay attention to how Indonesia's villages are using technology and give them a voice in solutions made for them.

Why foreign brands may see little upside to Alibaba's rural e-commerce plans
Jan 14, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Why foreign brands may see little upside to Alibaba's rural e-commerce plans

CHINA - The warm-up period for the Alibaba Lunar New Year Shopping Festival (阿里年货节) is set to start today, with the actual five-day shopping festival to begin on 17 January. While greater penetration of China’s underserved rural markets is the focus this year, most foreign brands are likely to see little upside in this battlefield. Here's why.

Rural tech: Reaching out to Asia’s unconnected millions
Apr 24, 2015
Byravee Iyer

Rural tech: Reaching out to Asia’s unconnected millions

A rising tide of mobile-phone coverage sweeping Asia-Pacific is turning marketers’ attentions to untapped rural consumers.

CASE STUDY: How Colgate-Palmolive won Myanmar’s first ever Cannes Lion
Jun 19, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CASE STUDY: How Colgate-Palmolive won Myanmar’s first ever Cannes Lion

Colgate Palmolive’s ‘Education for Packaging’ campaign, conceived by Red Fuse Communications Hong Kong together with Y&R Yangon, has won Myanmar’s first-ever Cannes Lion awards.

Roads less travelled reach rural consumers
Jul 30, 2013
Sophie Chen

Roads less travelled reach rural consumers

AUDIENCE TARGETING: Brands looking to sustain growth by tapping into rural areas cannot rely on clever digital marketing to reach their target audience.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

2 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

3 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

4 Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

5 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

6 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP 2021

7 Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

8 MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

9 Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

10 R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director