Rubicon Project and Telaria re-emerge as Magnite
Company says maintaining its independence means it can offer publishers "unconflicted guidance"—unlike adtech firms that now sit within media conglomerates.
Rubicon Project grows DOOH inventory with Asiaray deal
TECH BITES: The adtech company noted that DOOH is a "rapidly growing channel" in Asia-Pacific.
Rubicon Project and Telaria merger to create 'world’s largest independent SSP'
The combined company will aim to create a "powerful, strategic alternative to the walled gardens".
Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.
DOOH deals target Australia, SEA, India
TECH TALK: Rubicon Project and GroupM announce digital out-of-home partnerships covering Australia, Philippines and India.
MediaMath aims to fix media supply-chain issues
The programmatic company is teaming up with Rubicon Project and Havas.
