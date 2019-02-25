royal caribbean

Royal Caribbean Group names Heather Hust Rivera global communications head
13 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Hust Rivera has worked in various comms roles for Disney since 2005.

Hust Rivera has worked in various comms roles for Disney since 2005.

Royal Caribbean eyes Hong Kong for growth in MICE
Feb 25, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Royal Caribbean eyes Hong Kong for growth in MICE

The company's new Hong Kong MD, Crystal Campbell, comes to the role with previous MICE experience and a plan to increase corporate business.

'Stag party' conference costs cruise refunds
Oct 5, 2018
Charlotte Flach

'Stag party' conference costs cruise refunds

Royal Caribbean Australia refunds customers after men from tobacco company run amok on cruise ship.

5,518 guests to fit in world’s largest cruise ship
Apr 8, 2018
Staff Writer

Cruises are upping the game for large groups and events.

Cruises are upping the game for large groups and events.

CASE STUDY: Hulsbosch campaign for Australia's Royal Caribbean Cruises
Jun 25, 2012
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Hulsbosch campaign for Australia's Royal Caribbean Cruises

Gallery of images from a campaign by Hulsbosch for Royal Caribbean Cruises of Australia, which drove a 92 per cent revenue increase. Click the Linked Article (right) to read the complete case study.

