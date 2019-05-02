Charlotte Flach

5 ways to create event FOMO
CEI Analysis
May 2, 2019
Charlotte Flach

5 ways to create event FOMO

BCD M&E'S 2019 Bydesign Report highlights how to cultivate interest before an event through 'fear of missing out.'

5 lessons from... the Oscars
CEI Opinions
Feb 27, 2019
Charlotte Flach

5 lessons from... the Oscars

It's not all ballgowns and blubbering. The Oscars had a few lessons for event planners who want to make a big impression.

What planners can learn from the failed Fyre Festival
CEI Analysis
Jan 28, 2019
Charlotte Flach

What planners can learn from the failed Fyre Festival

The Fyre documentary on Netflix shows us how planners can avoid their event becoming a fellow contender for the worst ever.

'Stag party' conference costs cruise refunds
CEI News
Oct 5, 2018
Charlotte Flach

'Stag party' conference costs cruise refunds

Royal Caribbean Australia refunds customers after men from tobacco company run amok on cruise ship.

Higher travel costs in 2019: Global Travel Forecast
CEI Analysis
Jul 25, 2018
Charlotte Flach

Higher travel costs in 2019: Global Travel Forecast

Hotel prices to rise 3.7% and flights 2.6%, caused by a buoyant global economy and rising oil prices, says report by GBTA and CWT.

BCD Meetings & Events acquires Grass Roots
CEI News
Dec 18, 2017
Charlotte Flach

BCD Meetings & Events acquires Grass Roots

The acquisition is set to strengthen the agency's global service offering.

