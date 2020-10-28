rhb
CNY film festival: Festive ads from Apple, Petronas, RHB, Singtel, Coke and more
As we head off to celebrate the new year (we'll resume publishing on Tuesday), we heartily wish you a happy new year, and we leave you with this collection of the year's CNY brand films.
A magician learns new tricks in RHB Bank's Deepavali film
The bank's 2020 Deepavali TVC by FCB Malaysia dramatises the real-life story of a man who used his magic skills to sell durians after the pandemic made his audience disappear.
Watch: RHB Bank and FCB Malaysia's all-stock Eid-al-Fitr video
Made using only stock footage, RHB Bank's Eid-al-Fitr video reflects on, and reflects, overcoming virus challenges.
Young baker's story is as sweet and warm as a cupcake
RHB Bank's Chinese New Year campaign via FCB Kuala Lumpur focuses on a 10-year-old girl who bakes to raise money for her sister's medical treatments.
RHB Bank asks Malaysia to 'See beyond colour'
In an ad released for the country's national day, FCB KL vividly shows the drawbacks of stereotyping and tribalism.
RHB offers up a simple story about a heroic teacher
For Hari Raya, the bank brand and FCB Kuala Lumpur present a true story about a reticent student and the teacher determined to reach him.
