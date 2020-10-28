rhb

CNY film festival: Festive ads from Apple, Petronas, RHB, Singtel, Coke and more
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

As we head off to celebrate the new year (we'll resume publishing on Tuesday), we heartily wish you a happy new year, and we leave you with this collection of the year's CNY brand films.

A magician learns new tricks in RHB Bank's Deepavali film
Oct 28, 2020
Ad Nut

The bank's 2020 Deepavali TVC by FCB Malaysia dramatises the real-life story of a man who used his magic skills to sell durians after the pandemic made his audience disappear.

Watch: RHB Bank and FCB Malaysia's all-stock Eid-al-Fitr video
May 18, 2020
Ad Nut

Made using only stock footage, RHB Bank's Eid-al-Fitr video reflects on, and reflects, overcoming virus challenges.

Young baker's story is as sweet and warm as a cupcake
Jan 6, 2020
Ad Nut

RHB Bank's Chinese New Year campaign via FCB Kuala Lumpur focuses on a 10-year-old girl who bakes to raise money for her sister's medical treatments.

RHB Bank asks Malaysia to 'See beyond colour'
Aug 14, 2019
Matthew Miller

In an ad released for the country's national day, FCB KL vividly shows the drawbacks of stereotyping and tribalism.

RHB offers up a simple story about a heroic teacher
May 28, 2019
Ad Nut

For Hari Raya, the bank brand and FCB Kuala Lumpur present a true story about a reticent student and the teacher determined to reach him.

