restructure

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech
17 hours ago
Ben Bold

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

The group made the announcement ahead of its Capital Markets Day on 30 January.

Aliza Knox on what’s next for Twitter
Nov 15, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Aliza Knox on what’s next for Twitter

Here's how Twitter is building morale amid layoffs, according to APAC VP Aliza Knox.

Agency bosses: Too many questions around Publicis restructuring
Dec 4, 2015
Emily Tan

Agency bosses: Too many questions around Publicis restructuring

GLOBAL - Publicis Groupe's restructuring announcement yesterday shows much needed change, but the lack of details has led agency leaders and consultants to question whether the announcement could be just "smoke and mirrors".

Exclusive: Carter Murray on Draftfcb restructure and new international president
Dec 5, 2013
Emily Tan

Exclusive: Carter Murray on Draftfcb restructure and new international president

GLOBAL – Under its new CEO, Carter Murray, Draftfcb has reorganised and appointed Sebastien Desclée, formerly CEO of Duval Guillaume Modem and Publicis Belgium, as president, Draftfcb International.

Lenovo's reorganisation into two business groups intended to sharpen branding
Jan 9, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Lenovo's reorganisation into two business groups intended to sharpen branding

BEIJING - Lenovo has begun implementing an internal company reorganisation intended to sharpen its branding and enhance its ability to innovate in both premium and mainstream product segments.

Mindshare APAC makes 'global to local' shift, promotes Srivastava, Greet and Gowthaman
Jun 6, 2012
Emily Tan

Mindshare APAC makes 'global to local' shift, promotes Srivastava, Greet and Gowthaman

SINGAPORE - Mindshare Asia-Pacific has restructured its markets into three clusters and promoted Ashutosh Srivastava, R Gowthaman and James Greet to new management roles.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

1 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

2 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

3 Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

4 Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

5 M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

Amazon layoffs to impact agencies in APAC

6 Amazon layoffs to impact agencies in APAC

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

7 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

8 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

Mandai Wildlife Group hands creative AOR to TBWA Singapore

9 Mandai Wildlife Group hands creative AOR to TBWA Singapore

Dentsu’s highest-paid international director earned $14.8 million

10 Dentsu’s highest-paid international director earned $14.8 million