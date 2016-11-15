restructure
WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech
The group made the announcement ahead of its Capital Markets Day on 30 January.
Aliza Knox on what’s next for Twitter
Here's how Twitter is building morale amid layoffs, according to APAC VP Aliza Knox.
Agency bosses: Too many questions around Publicis restructuring
GLOBAL - Publicis Groupe's restructuring announcement yesterday shows much needed change, but the lack of details has led agency leaders and consultants to question whether the announcement could be just "smoke and mirrors".
Exclusive: Carter Murray on Draftfcb restructure and new international president
GLOBAL – Under its new CEO, Carter Murray, Draftfcb has reorganised and appointed Sebastien Desclée, formerly CEO of Duval Guillaume Modem and Publicis Belgium, as president, Draftfcb International.
Lenovo's reorganisation into two business groups intended to sharpen branding
BEIJING - Lenovo has begun implementing an internal company reorganisation intended to sharpen its branding and enhance its ability to innovate in both premium and mainstream product segments.
Mindshare APAC makes 'global to local' shift, promotes Srivastava, Greet and Gowthaman
SINGAPORE - Mindshare Asia-Pacific has restructured its markets into three clusters and promoted Ashutosh Srivastava, R Gowthaman and James Greet to new management roles.
