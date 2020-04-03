Search
Apr 3, 2020
Travel marketing under COVID-19: Is there any point?
We speak to travel marketers in the region about their approach during this period of no-travel and whether or not it's valuable to continue marketing.
Nov 2, 2010
MPG wins Resorts World Sentosa media account
SINGAPORE - Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), which opened its doors earlier this year, has reportedly handed its media duties to MPG
Aug 9, 2010
Profile: Shangri-La marketer Brendan Inns
Vice president of brand communications at Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts Brendan Inns' new advertising campaign pits wild animals against marble lobbies.
