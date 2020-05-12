relevance

Is your ecommerce channel strategy prepared for hypergrowth?
May 12, 2020
Kelly Belchere

With competition just a click away, relevance and creative differentiation become critical for brands, calling for a combination of media- and data-driven creative, analytics and optimisation.

Powering effective campaigns with better contextuality
Aug 7, 2019
Kartik Mehta

In an age where brand safety is paramount, contextual marketing helps brands ensure that their content ends up in the right places.

Ikea, Nike, BMW, Marriott: Chinese consumers find you less relevant now
Sep 17, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Prophet's 2018 China Brand Relevance Index shows Chinese brands raising their relevance due to innovation, not just pricing.

Data relevance may not cut it with consumers, but reciprocity just might
Aug 15, 2018
Justin Peyton

Consumers want more from brands in return for their data than well-targeted messages. So what can brands give them?

