May 12, 2020
Is your ecommerce channel strategy prepared for hypergrowth?
With competition just a click away, relevance and creative differentiation become critical for brands, calling for a combination of media- and data-driven creative, analytics and optimisation.
Aug 7, 2019
Powering effective campaigns with better contextuality
In an age where brand safety is paramount, contextual marketing helps brands ensure that their content ends up in the right places.
Sep 17, 2018
Ikea, Nike, BMW, Marriott: Chinese consumers find you less relevant now
Prophet's 2018 China Brand Relevance Index shows Chinese brands raising their relevance due to innovation, not just pricing.
Aug 15, 2018
Data relevance may not cut it with consumers, but reciprocity just might
Consumers want more from brands in return for their data than well-targeted messages. So what can brands give them?
