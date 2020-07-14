recovery

Three recovery lessons from Campaign Connect that still hold up
Jul 14, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

FRONT STAGE PASS: Campaign members can hear selected insights from our Campaign Connect forum on the state of our industry, post-pandemic.

DAN paints grim picture for post-pandemic Philippines market
Jul 14, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Network sees overhang from existing lull, with key Christmas season heavily impacted.

Toyota exudes a sense of hope as consumers and companies emerge from lockdowns
Jun 19, 2020
Ad Nut

Marquee auto brand says it is ready for business, even as it soft-pedals its efforts to battle the pandemic.

Google report sees glimmer of recovery in travel sector in APAC
May 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Consumers will prioritise hygiene, use travel bubbles and begin with short vacations, a new report suggests.

How the pandemic changed advertiser-agency relationships in China: WFA research
May 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

More than three quarters of advertisers in a new survey from the World Federation of Advertisers say the pandemic strengthened their ties with agency partners. However, only 20% have adapted their performance evaluation or KPIs as a result.

Reopening business in China – finding our new normal
Apr 16, 2020
Nikki Lin

The Chinese phrase for 'crisis' is a combination of two characters: 'Danger' 危 and 'opportunity'机. Businesses that have survived have become more agile.

