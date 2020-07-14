recovery
Three recovery lessons from Campaign Connect that still hold up
FRONT STAGE PASS: Campaign members can hear selected insights from our Campaign Connect forum on the state of our industry, post-pandemic.
DAN paints grim picture for post-pandemic Philippines market
Network sees overhang from existing lull, with key Christmas season heavily impacted.
Toyota exudes a sense of hope as consumers and companies emerge from lockdowns
Marquee auto brand says it is ready for business, even as it soft-pedals its efforts to battle the pandemic.
Google report sees glimmer of recovery in travel sector in APAC
Consumers will prioritise hygiene, use travel bubbles and begin with short vacations, a new report suggests.
How the pandemic changed advertiser-agency relationships in China: WFA research
More than three quarters of advertisers in a new survey from the World Federation of Advertisers say the pandemic strengthened their ties with agency partners. However, only 20% have adapted their performance evaluation or KPIs as a result.
Reopening business in China – finding our new normal
The Chinese phrase for 'crisis' is a combination of two characters: 'Danger' 危 and 'opportunity'机. Businesses that have survived have become more agile.
