Addressing agency burnout
1 day ago
Marco Scognamiglio

Addressing agency burnout

As most of us continue to work from home, agency leaders must focus on our people, the global CEO of Rapp explains.

Hello, chief storyteller: The next three jobs this industry needs
Aug 13, 2019
Marco Scognamiglio

Hello, chief storyteller: The next three jobs this industry needs

"Agencies find themselves hard-pressed to rethink their roles in the marketing ecosystem —but, just as importantly, they also need to rethink the roles within their four walls."

Rapp Singapore's MD moves to Maxis Malaysia
Aug 29, 2014
Emily Tan

Rapp Singapore's MD moves to Maxis Malaysia

SINGAPORE - Tai Kam Leong, who has been heading Rapp Singapore for just a year, has returned to Malaysia to work with the nation's largest mobile operator, Maxis.

Infiniti appoints Ross Gearing as global digital strategy director
Aug 14, 2013
David Blecken

Infiniti appoints Ross Gearing as global digital strategy director

HONG KONG – Ross Gearing, the former vice-president of Rapp Greater China, has joined Infiniti Motor Company as director of global digital strategy.

Digital happenings this week from Michelin, Tumblr, InMobi and more
Nov 29, 2012
Staff Writers

Digital happenings this week from Michelin, Tumblr, InMobi and more

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Michelin calls CRM pitch for China business
Nov 23, 2012
Benjamin Li

Michelin calls CRM pitch for China business

SHANGHAI - Michelin has called a CRM pitch for its Michelin and Michelin TyrePlus business in China, with Rapp and OgilvyOne among the agencies understood to be competing for the business.

