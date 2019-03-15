rankings

Ogilvy Hong Kong and Pakistan tie for One Show honours
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy Hong Kong and Pakistan tie for One Show honours

The two Ogilvy shops came out on top of The One Show's creative rankings for APAC. See the overall APAC and global rankings, plus the top agencies by market, and the top APAC CCOs, ECDs, art directors, writers, designers and directors.

Thailand ranked second in the world for events: Pacific World
Mar 15, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Thailand ranked second in the world for events: Pacific World

China, Indonesia, Singapore and Hong kong dominate the list of the most in-demand destinations in the world.

New Business League: October 2017 update
Nov 29, 2017
Staff Reporters

New Business League: October 2017 update

Dentsu and Leo Burnett swap positions on the creative ranking; Initiative makes an entrance on the media table.

Ariel ‘Share the load’ tops 2017 Warc 100
Apr 4, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Ariel ‘Share the load’ tops 2017 Warc 100

P&G named top advertiser, while Vodafona takes pole as top brand.

New Business League: March 2015 update
May 8, 2015
Staff Reporters

New Business League: March 2015 update

ASIA-PACIFIC - JWT and OMD shoot up the tables while McCann Worldgroup and Carat remain solid at the top.

New Business League: April 2014 update
Jul 9, 2014
Staff Reporters

New Business League: April 2014 update

Microsoft regional gains see McCann and Carat stay top in creative and media rankings, respectively.

