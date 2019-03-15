rankings
Ogilvy Hong Kong and Pakistan tie for One Show honours
The two Ogilvy shops came out on top of The One Show's creative rankings for APAC. See the overall APAC and global rankings, plus the top agencies by market, and the top APAC CCOs, ECDs, art directors, writers, designers and directors.
Thailand ranked second in the world for events: Pacific World
China, Indonesia, Singapore and Hong kong dominate the list of the most in-demand destinations in the world.
New Business League: October 2017 update
Dentsu and Leo Burnett swap positions on the creative ranking; Initiative makes an entrance on the media table.
Ariel ‘Share the load’ tops 2017 Warc 100
P&G named top advertiser, while Vodafona takes pole as top brand.
New Business League: March 2015 update
ASIA-PACIFIC - JWT and OMD shoot up the tables while McCann Worldgroup and Carat remain solid at the top.
New Business League: April 2014 update
Microsoft regional gains see McCann and Carat stay top in creative and media rankings, respectively.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins