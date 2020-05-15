quartz

Quartz, BuzzFeed retrench staff amid COVID-19 crunch
May 15, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Quartz, BuzzFeed retrench staff amid COVID-19 crunch

News publishers are taking drastic cost-cutting measures as they deal with plummeting ad revenue. In APAC, Buzzfeed's Australian staff and Quartz's Hong Kong office are affected.

Atlantic Media to sell Quartz to Japan's Uzabase
Jul 3, 2018
David Blecken

Atlantic Media to sell Quartz to Japan's Uzabase

Quartz aims to learn from a successful paid-content operator as Uzabase plots international expansion.

Quartz: The future is friendly
Mar 17, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Quartz: The future is friendly

Jay Lauf is on a mission to prove that quality digital journalism can succeed with ads that are tolerable. He’s also putting bots to work and hiring many more humans too.

Be social from the outset: Quartz's Delaney
Jan 7, 2015
David Blecken

Be social from the outset: Quartz's Delaney

GLOBAL - On a recent visit to Hong Kong, Quartz co-founder and editor-in-chief Kevin J Delaney spoke to Campaign Asia-Pacific about his vision for the young publication and how to get online content right.

Quartz sees major advertising potential in Asia
Oct 10, 2014
David Blecken

Quartz sees major advertising potential in Asia

HONG KONG - On a visit to Asia that included stops in Tokyo and Bangalore, Quartz president and publisher Jay Lauf took time out in Hong Kong to update Campaign on his publication's progress and share his views on the state of the industry.

Atlantic’s new magazine Quartz is designed to live online
Oct 18, 2012
Emily Tan

Atlantic’s new magazine Quartz is designed to live online

HONG KONG – Atlantic Media has launched its tablet-led global business publication Quartz in Asia-Pacific as part of the third leg of its global rollout.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia