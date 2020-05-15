quartz
Quartz, BuzzFeed retrench staff amid COVID-19 crunch
News publishers are taking drastic cost-cutting measures as they deal with plummeting ad revenue. In APAC, Buzzfeed's Australian staff and Quartz's Hong Kong office are affected.
Atlantic Media to sell Quartz to Japan's Uzabase
Quartz aims to learn from a successful paid-content operator as Uzabase plots international expansion.
Quartz: The future is friendly
Jay Lauf is on a mission to prove that quality digital journalism can succeed with ads that are tolerable. He’s also putting bots to work and hiring many more humans too.
Be social from the outset: Quartz's Delaney
GLOBAL - On a recent visit to Hong Kong, Quartz co-founder and editor-in-chief Kevin J Delaney spoke to Campaign Asia-Pacific about his vision for the young publication and how to get online content right.
Quartz sees major advertising potential in Asia
HONG KONG - On a visit to Asia that included stops in Tokyo and Bangalore, Quartz president and publisher Jay Lauf took time out in Hong Kong to update Campaign on his publication's progress and share his views on the state of the industry.
Atlantic’s new magazine Quartz is designed to live online
HONG KONG – Atlantic Media has launched its tablet-led global business publication Quartz in Asia-Pacific as part of the third leg of its global rollout.
