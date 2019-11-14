q3

APAC weakness weighs on Dentsu earnings
Nov 14, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

APAC weakness weighs on Dentsu earnings

"There are no green shoots of recovery" in China or Australia, Dentsu said, as organic growth declined.

ADK income rises on flat billings
Nov 14, 2017
David Blecken

ADK income rises on flat billings

Digital remains a relatively small part of the business, but international income is up.

Hong Kong consumer confidence dips slightly in third quarter 2011, amid volatile economy
Nov 3, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Hong Kong consumer confidence dips slightly in third quarter 2011, amid volatile economy

HONG KONG - Consumer confidence in the territory has dropped three points in the third quarter this year to 104 points, according to the latest findings from Nielsen.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia