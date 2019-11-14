Search
q3
Nov 14, 2019
APAC weakness weighs on Dentsu earnings
"There are no green shoots of recovery" in China or Australia, Dentsu said, as organic growth declined.
Nov 14, 2017
ADK income rises on flat billings
Digital remains a relatively small part of the business, but international income is up.
Nov 3, 2011
Hong Kong consumer confidence dips slightly in third quarter 2011, amid volatile economy
HONG KONG - Consumer confidence in the territory has dropped three points in the third quarter this year to 104 points, according to the latest findings from Nielsen.
