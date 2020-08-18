q2

JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues
Aug 18, 2020
Yaling Jiang

Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform

Despite strong subscriber growth in APAC, Netflix struggles to grow per user revenue
Jul 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Q2 revenue rose 58% in Asia-Pacific and user additions nearly 84% as video streamer profited from masses of home-bound consumers in the pandemic.

Facebook misses Q2 projections, stock drops 20%
Jul 26, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Despite ad revenue remaining very strong, Facebook’s warnings of “high single-digit” decline in revenue growth spooks investors.

