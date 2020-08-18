Search
q2
Aug 18, 2020
JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues
Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform
Jul 17, 2020
Despite strong subscriber growth in APAC, Netflix struggles to grow per user revenue
Q2 revenue rose 58% in Asia-Pacific and user additions nearly 84% as video streamer profited from masses of home-bound consumers in the pandemic.
Jul 26, 2018
Facebook misses Q2 projections, stock drops 20%
Despite ad revenue remaining very strong, Facebook’s warnings of “high single-digit” decline in revenue growth spooks investors.
