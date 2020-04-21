publishers
Monetisation 360: Five ways publishers can maximise revenue in a digital world
The current COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that consumers, especially in volatile periods, look towards credible and trusted sources for information.
FreakOut: relevance is a publisher’s biggest weapon
Narayan Murthy Ivaturi on the rise of PMPs in SE Asia, the region’s untapped audiences and sellers-json, the next big thing in programmatic
Helping or hindering? Facebook, Google and the Australian news industry
As the tech behemoths continue to pour millions into grants and initiatives to support the news media, is it really enough to create a business model that sustains ongoing investment in quality journalism?
NME and Uncut sold to Singapore's BandLab
Ex-NME editor suggests digital brand can be 'more valuable' outside publishing company.
What real-time data can do for publishers
There’s no data like real-time data to uncover new opportunities.
Google News Initiative reveals APAC Innovation Challenge winners
Twenty-three publishers win US$3.2 million in funding for new initiatives to drive reader revenue.
