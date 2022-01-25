Social media, programmatic video and display top investment areas for marketers in APAC: Quantcast

While programmatic video, social, and programmatic display will see increased investment in the next 12 months in APAC region—and spend on traditional channels like radio, print and out-of-home (OOH) is set to decline—the marketing ecosystem in the region continues to face a range of challenges, according to Quantcast in its Asia Pacific 2022 State-of-Play Report.



According to findings from over 600 people surveyed for this report, marketers, agencies and media owners will be challenged to understand changing consumer habits as they rapidly adopt to digital, agencies will be pushed to display better ROI on their investments, and, as the third-party cookie fades, publishers will be challenged to better understand their audiences using emerging first-party tools.



While the challenges and opportunities from the demise of the third-party cookie continue, APAC marketers and agencies have said that said changing consumers, marketing ROI, and measurement were their biggest challenges in 2022.

Adspend is on the rise and is slated to reach $243.6 billion in the APAC region in 2022, the report estimates, and Quantcast believes "a lot of this budget" will be invested in connected TV, programmatic video, and social media in 2022 and beyond. The report also adds that the industry needs to train and retrain its people to keep pace with these rapid changes.

According to the report, media investment is expected to significantly increase across APAC in the next 12 months, with China, India, and Singapore identified as top growth markets. Despite the massive shift towards digital, concerns about reach capabilities and inventory quality continue to fester, slowing the growth of programmatic advertising, the report says.